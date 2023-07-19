#UorfiAgainstRuralBharat trends as actor criticizes women-centric film 'Panch Kriti's trailer

Entertainment

#UorfiAgainstRuralBharat trends as actor criticizes women-centric film 'Panch Kriti's trailer

Written by Tanvi Gupta July 19, 2023 | 06:04 pm 2 min read

Uorfi Javed expresses disapproval toward the trailer of the film, 'Panch Kriti'

Social media personality and TV actor Uorfi Javed has stirred controversy by expressing her disapproval toward the trailer of a women-centric film, Panch Kriti. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Javed made a remark suggesting that nobody would watch the movie, further highlighting that India's recognition stems from its urban region instead of rural places. Consequently, netizens expressed their disappointment with Javed's comments.

Why does this story matter?

Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 contestant, Javed is infamously known for her bold and unique fashion sense. Along with her daring fashion statements, Javed has also gained a reputation for making controversial remarks. This is not the first instance where Javed has made inappropriate statements; she has previously engaged in online conflicts with writer Chetan Bhagat, influencer Hindustani Bhau, and actor Chahatt Khanna.

'Nobody will watch the film, I'm telling you…'

Javed tweeted the trailer of Panch Kriti and captioned that in her opinion India's identity lies in its urban areas, and not rural areas. She also questioned the purpose of making movies based on rural regions. In a provocative remark, the social media personality further added that nobody would watch this movie, saying, "Koi Nai Dekehga #PanchKriti Main Likh Ke Deti Hu! (sic)."

Take a look at her tweet here

'She should apologize for this,' users respond to her tweet

Javed's tweet not only sparked a considerable backlash but also led to the trending hashtag #UorfiAgainstRuralBharat. One user tweeted, "Every part of Rural India contributes to the rich tapestry of our culture. Let's not demean any region." Another user expressed frustration, stating, "She has no right to say anything about our culture." Meanwhile, another user said, "She should be sorry for her words."

Here's how social media users reacted to Javed's tweet

Meanwhile, here's everything about 'Panch Kriti'

Panch Kriti, translated as Five Elements, is a women-centric film directed by Sannjoy Bhargv and is slated to hit theaters on August 4. The story is set in Chanderi—a region in Bundelkhand—and revolves around themes that are central to women and society. The film also delves into ongoing social movements in India, including the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Abhiyan.

Share this timeline