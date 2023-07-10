Entertainment

MAMAMOO's Hwasa receives flak over alleged indecency; check viral video

Written by Aikantik Bag July 10, 2023 | 05:04 pm 1 min read

Hwasa receives flak over alleged indecency

MAMAMOO's Hwasa is in a bit of a soup after a student-parent organization lodged a complaint against the K-pop star for an alleged indecent dance move during a recent performance. The singer's agency P NATION responded to the same. However, the house has been divided on social media as many are defending Hwasa. Currently, the matter is being investigated by the police.

What exactly happened at the festival?

Recently, Hwasa made an appearance on tvN's Dancing Queens on the Road, where she performed at a university festival. The event was attended by both parents and students. One of her dance moves did not go well with the parents and a complaint was registered with Seongdeong Police. Reportedly, Hwasa performed her famed song Don't at the university festival.

