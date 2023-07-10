Entertainment

'Jee Le Zaraa': Anushka Sharma won't be replacing Priyanka Chopra

Written by Aikantik Bag July 10, 2023 | 04:36 pm 2 min read

Anushka Sharma refuses 'Jee Le Zaraa,' per reports

The curious casting case of Jee Le Zaraa continues! Ever since the reports of Priyanka Chopra Jonas opting out of the project emerged, there have been speculations on the replacement. The Farhan Akhtar directorial is one of the most anticipated films among fans. Now, reports suggest that Anushka Sharma was offered the project but she has opted out of the film.

Sharma cited date issues while declining the film

As per Bollywood Hungama, Sharma opted out of the project citing date issues. A source close to the development said, "Anushka was excited about the idea of a female-led journey of self-discovery, but the shooting timelines were not matching with her calendar." The makers are already struggling with date issues of Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif as they have other biggies in their kitties.

Akhtar to work on other projects meanwhile

Sharma is currently working on Chakda 'Xpress, a biopic on cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Reportedly, Akhtar is keeping the ensemble film on the back burner and focusing on his upcoming acting venture Champion. He will then direct Ranveer Singh in the much anticipated Don 3. Sharma has had a good equation with Akhtar, as she starred in Excel Entertainment's Dil Dhadakne Do.

