Harish Magon (76) dies: Notable films of the veteran actor

Written by Isha Sharma July 03, 2023 | 11:30 am 2 min read

Veteran actor Harish Magon has passed away. RIP

On Monday, India woke up to the unfortunate news of the demise of veteran actor Harish Magon. He was 76 and reportedly passed away due to age-related ailments. His journey in films was largely defined by playing supporting roles in leading mainstream movies such as Khushboo (1975), Namak Halaal (1982), and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978), among others. Let's revisit his filmography.

'Gol Maal'

Though Magon had a brief role in this Hrishikesh Mukherjee directorial, his appearance as an interview candidate is widely remembered and loved even today. The film starred Amol Palekar, Utpal Dutt, Deven Verma, and Bindiya Goswami in lead roles and is considered a timeless comedy that has inspired several other films in different languages across the country. Stream it on SonyLIV.

'Namak Halaal'

In Namak Halaal, Magon played the role of the film's female lead Poonam's (Smita Patil) blind brother. Headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Parveen Babi, Ranjeet, and Waheeda Rehman, Namak Halaal was a massive hit, reportedly the third-highest grosser of 1982. If you still haven't watched this Prakash Mehra directorial, you can stream it on JioCinema, YouTube, or Amazon Prime Video.

'Shahenshah'

Another drama-action film led by Bachchan, Shahenshah is also a part of Magon's oeuvre. Co-starring Meenakshi Seshadri, Pran, Aruna Irani, Amrish Puri, and Prem Chopra, this cult classic is remembered even today for its dialogues, Big B's costume, and his dual performances. Directed by Tinnu Anand, its story was reportedly penned by Jaya Bachchan. Catch this cult classic on ZEE5.

'Chupke Chupke'

In Mukherjee's Chupke Chupke, Magon portrayed the role of a thief. Another cult classic, it was reported a remake of Chhadmabeshi, a Bengali comedy-drama that came out in 1971. Dharmendra, Bachchan, Sharmila Tagore, Om Prakash, and Asrani featured in this comedy classic which revolved around a newly married couple. Stream this iconic multistarrer film on MX Player, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.

