SRK to star in Suhana's next; Siddharth Anand to co-produce

Written by Aikantik Bag June 26, 2023 | 04:01 pm 1 min read

Shah Rukh Khan to star in Suhana Khan's theatrical debut

The big reveal is here! Speculations are on about Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming project after Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Now media speculations suggest that King Khan is set to collaborate with his daughter Suhana Khan in her theatrical debut. Siddharth Anand is joining hands with the Pathaan actor in bankrolling the project. Fans are very excited to see the dynamic between the father and daughter.

Potential shooting date of the film

Though nothing is confirmed by the makers yet, Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures are producing the untitled film as of now. A source close to the development spoke to Pinkvilla and said, "The pre-production work has already begun, and all the stakeholders are excited to take the film on floors." Reportedly, it will go on floors in the last quarter of 2023.

Upcoming projects of the Khan duo

As the speculations are on regarding his upcoming project, the source also revealed that King Khan's performance will be more of an extended cameo appearance. Currently, senior Khan is gearing up for Jawan's release, whereas junior Khan is gearing up for her OTT debut, The Archies directed by Zoya Akhtar. Let's hope an official announcement regarding this father-daughter project is made soon!

