Entertainment

OTT: After 'Scoop,' Hansal Mehta signs multi-year contract with Netflix

OTT: After 'Scoop,' Hansal Mehta signs multi-year contract with Netflix

Written by Aikantik Bag June 26, 2023 | 02:26 pm 1 min read

Hansal Mehta signs contract with Netflix

Hansal Mehta is currently the one who has Midas's touch. From back-to-back chart-busting web series to some great films in his filmography, the Omerta director is currently unstoppable. Reports are rife that the director has signed a multi-year series partnership with the OTT giant Netflix. This comes after the stupendous success of his recently released Netflix series Scoop.

Mehta's reaction to the collaboration

Mehta's newfound success is attributed to the much-acclaimed Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Scoop. Mehta is gearing up for his upcoming series Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, too. As per Variety, Mehta said, "What excites me about this partnership with Netflix, which is home to some of the finest talent, is the potential for my work to reach viewers across the world."

Twitter Post

Share this timeline