'The Kerala Story' makers announce another true-incident-based title, 'Bastar'

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 26, 2023 | 02:19 pm 3 min read

Sudipto Sen and Vipul Amrutlal Shah announces their next venture, 'Bastar'

Following the tremendous success of The Kerala Story, director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah are all set to present another captivating story based on a true incident. The title of the upcoming project, Bastar, was announced on Monday. Slated to release on April 5, 2024, the film is being bankrolled by Shah's Sunshine Pictures Pvt. Ltd., in collaboration with Last Monk Media.

Why does this story matter?

The Kerala Story, released on May 5, took the box office by storm, reportedly earning an impressive Rs. 238cr. Inspired by its success, the makers announced their next venture, Bastar, named after the district in Chhattisgarh, popularly known for its tribal population. Although details regarding the film's plot remain under wraps, it appears to be centered around the Naxalites in the region.

'Hidden truth that will take the nation by storm…'

Sunshine Pictures, the banner behind the upcoming film, took to Twitter to share the announcement post. In the featured poster, the caption reads, "Introducing our next project, Bastar. Get ready to witness another captivating true incident that will leave you speechless. Save the date: April 5, 2024!" The feature poster is filled with an air of suspense hinting at the thrilling narrative awaiting audiences.

Take a look at the announcement post

What is the storyline of 'Bastar'?

Talking about his upcoming project in an interview, Sen revealed that Bastar is based on 50 years of the Maoist movement in India. Speaking to ETimes, the director had said, "My next film is about fifty years of the Maoist movement. I will be directing this film for my TKS producer Shah. Working with him on The Kerala Story was an extremely satisfying experience."

Sen is set to collaborate with producer Sandeep Singh, too

Apart from Bastar, Sen is set to collaborate with producer Sandeep Singh for an intriguing upcoming project. On June 9, Singh took to Instagram to announce the collaboration, expressing his honor to work with the "immensely talented director, whose storytelling in TKS has deeply touched hearts." Singh, who also owns Legends Studios, produced notable films such as Mary Kom and Sarbjit, among others.

Meanwhile, Sen's 'TKS' received both positive and negative reception

TKS faced controversy when its initial poster claimed to depict the story of 32,000 women who were forcefully converted to Islam, which was later changed to three women. This led to a ban imposed by a few states, owing to concerns about potential communal tensions. In contrast, the film was granted tax-free status in several BJP-ruled states, including Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

