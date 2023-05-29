Entertainment

'Champions': Aamir Khan reportedly approaches Ranbir Kapoor for 'Campeones' remake

'Champions': Aamir Khan reportedly approaches Ranbir Kapoor for 'Campeones' remake

Written by Isha Sharma May 29, 2023, 03:33 pm 2 min read

Ranbir Kapoor might headline 'Champions'

Aamir Khan Productions-backed upcoming film Champions, a remake of the Spanish film Campeones, is back in the news. While it was initially speculated that Aamir Khan will headline it, he later clarified that he'll only produce it. Up next, Salman Khan's name popped up, but latest reports suggested that he had opted out, too. Now, reportedly, Aamir has approached Ranbir Kapoor for the film.

Salman had to walk out due to schedule conflicts

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Salman Khan was pretty keen on doing the Campeones remake. However, there were certain date issues which arose, due to which the actor had to back out of the venture." "Following the narration, Salman realized that the film would clash with his other venture, because of which he decided to bow out of the RS Prasanna-directed sports drama."

Per reports, Kapoor is excited to be on board

Revealing that Aamir has now approached Kapoor, the source added, "Ranbir is doing some interesting films. He is consciously choosing varied scripts and genres, building an impressive repertoire. Given his acting prowess and the fact that he has never really done a sports drama, it will be interesting to see Ranbir in a new avatar." Reportedly, Kapoor has also demonstrated interest in the project.

Khan termed 'Champions' 'a heartwarming and lovely film'

Last year while speaking about the project, Aamir said, "It's a wonderful script, it's a beautiful story, and it's a very heartwarming and lovely film." He added that he'll be producing Champions because "[he] really believes in the film and [thinks] it's a great story." For the unversed, Aamir is currently on a break and has not yet announced his next acting venture.

Here's what we know about 'Champions' so far

Champions will reportedly narrate the story of "a self-absorbed and arrogant basketball coach who is asked to train a team of intellectually challenged basketball players." The original film was directed by Javier Fesser and starred Javier Gutierrez in the lead. Anushka Sharma will reportedly be the leading lady in the film. As mentioned, it will be helmed by Shubh Mangal Savdhaan fame RS Prasanna.