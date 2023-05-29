Entertainment

Kamal Haasan's fascinating revelation: 'I saw the OTT revolution coming'

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 29, 2023, 02:32 pm 2 min read

Kamal Haasan shared his early insights on OTT platforms

Kamal Haasan—an undeniably exceptional actor—was honored with the prestigious award for Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema at the 23rd IIFA Awards. Amidst his continuous presence in the limelight, a recent media conference held on Saturday has captured the interest of many. During this interaction, Haasan shared a fascinating revelation: he had foreseen the revolutionary impact of OTT platforms long before it became a phenomenon.

Why does this story matter?

Haasan, in his five-decade-long illustrious career, has played a pivotal role in elevating the status of Indian cinema at the global stage.

His contributions are exemplified by the fact that seven of his films have been submitted by India for Oscar nominations.

Throughout his career, he has not only established himself as an accomplished actor but also as a conscientious voice in the industry.

'I saw OTT coming, but the industry disagreed with me…'

Haasan expressed how he foresaw the OTT revolution, but despite his early insights, his perspective was met with disagreement. "I told everyone that we have to get into it, but the industry disagreed with me. But now, everyone understands what I was trying to say, now that the Indian audience has got a taste of international cinema" news agency IANS quoted Haasan as saying.

Haasan emphasized his passion for cinema, commitment to producing films

Additionally, the 68-year-old filmmaker emphasized his passion for cinema and his commitment to producing films that align with his personal preferences. The actor said, "I'd make the kind of movies that I'd like to see myself. Sometimes, I produce films. There are a couple of films that I am producing, where I have nothing to do with them, except spend money on them."

Haasan called 'The Kerala Story' a propaganda film

"Propaganda films, I am against," Haasan remarked at the presser adding, "It's not enough if you just write 'true story' at the bottom as a logo. It has to really be true, and that (the film) is not true." Haasan's comments added to the ongoing debate surrounding the controversial film, The Kerala Story, helmed by Sudipto Sen, featuring Adah Sharma in the lead role.