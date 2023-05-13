Entertainment

What to expect from Netflix's dystopian series 'Black Mirror' S06

Written by Isha Sharma May 13, 2023, 10:39 pm 3 min read

'Black Mirror' Season 6 will stream on Netflix in June

Fans of dystopian horror thrillers, please assemble. Charlie Brooker's critically acclaimed and globally sensational series Black Mirror will be back with its sixth season in June, though the makers have not yet revealed the release date. This season will comprise five episodes and will be headlined by Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek Pinault, Michael Cera, Danny Ramirez, Katherine Rose Morley, and Aaron Paul, among others.

Netflix recently released the plots for all the episodes, and they are as dystopian as one would expect from Black Mirror. The synopsis for the first episode, titled Joan is Awful, reads, "An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life—in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek Pinault."

The second episode, Loch Henry, will focus on "a young couple [that travels]to a sleepy Scottish town to start work on a genteel nature documentary but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events of the past." It will feature Samuel Blenkin, Myha'la Herrold, Daniel Portman, John Hannah, and Monica Dolan and is directed by Sam Miller.

The third episode's synopsis sounds both intriguing and frightening since it possibly deals with time travel/alternative reality of the contemporary world. "In an alternative 1969, two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy," reads the synopsis. Directed by John Crowley, Beyond the Sea will be headlined by Paul, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Auden Thornton, and Rory Culkin.

Black Mirror has been hailed for foreshadowing the future when it comes to the way technology has invaded humans' lives. Episode five—titled Mazey Day—fits this bill and will focus on "a troubled starlet [who] is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with a hit-and-run incident." Demon 79, the last episode, is about "a meek sales assistant [who] must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster."

Five episodes are the perfect length for the sixth season, considering BM was met with some criticism when the fifth season dropped in 2019 with only three episodes: Striking Vipers, Smithereens, and Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too. The first and second seasons, too, only have three episodes, while the third and fourth seasons are the longest, with six episodes each!