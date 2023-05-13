Entertainment

'Black Swan' crosses 400M Spotify streams: Revisiting BTS's most-streamed tracks

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 13, 2023, 10:20 pm 2 min read

Check out the most-streamed songs by the most-streamed male group on Spotify

K-pop group BTS has been dominating the music industry since its debut in 2013, topping charts worldwide. In its latest achievement, the band's 2020 single Black Swan has recently surpassed 400M streams on Spotify. However, this is not the only BTS song to achieve such massive popularity on the streaming platform. Let's take a closer look at the most-streamed BTS tracks on Spotify.

'Dynamite'

BTS's Dynamite was released on August 21, 2020, and the song quickly topped the global charts. With 7.778M first-day streams globally on Spotify, Dynamite beat Taylor Swift's Cardigan (7.742M streams) as the biggest song debut of the year on the platform. The dance-pop track surpassed the 1B streams mark on July 20, 2021, and became the first Korean act to achieve this milestone.

'Butter'

Since its release on May 21, 2021, BTS's Butter—a funky, disco-pop track—has broken numerous records. Besides becoming the most-viewed music video in 24 hours on YouTube, it also officially bagged over 1B cumulative streams on Spotify one year and four months after release. Notably, the song is reportedly the fastest BTS song to cross 500M streams in Spotify's history.

'Boy With Luv'

A fan-favorite BTS song, Boy With Luv, part of the album Map of the Soul: Persona, was first released in 2019. Featuring American singer Halsey, the song earned BTS several records. To date, the song has garnered over 1.01B streams, making it one of BTS's most popular songs of all time. It was also the highest-charting song by a K-pop group at that time.

'Fake Love'

Released in 2018 as a lead single from their album Love Yourself: Tear, Fake Love was an emotional melody with lyrics about the feeling of falling out of love in a failing relationship. Despite its melancholic rhythm, Fake Love became popular among the ARMYs. It garnered over 600M streams on Spotify in December 2022, making it one of the most-streamed songs at that time.

BTS earned distinction of most-streamed male group on Spotify

In March, Guinness World Records named BTS the most popular group in the world after smashing the record for the most-streamed male group on Spotify for a second time. According to the official website, its music was streamed a massive 32B times as of March 3, a number that was nearly double the 16.3B streams when they last set the record in 2021.