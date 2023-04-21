Entertainment

K-pop: BTS Suga's 'Haegeum' music video is out

Agust D, popularly known as Suga from the globally famous Korean boy band BTS has released the music video of Haegeum. It is the title track of his latest solo album D-Day. Fans were eagerly waiting for the song and are happy with the release. They are taking to social media to express their love for this recently released video.

D-Day also marks the final installment of Suga's Agust D trilogy. Haegeum is an anti-establishment song, which is more of an ode to the songs that were banned by an authoritarian government. Haegeum translates to "to lift a ban." All 10 songs are out on leading streaming platforms. Suga also collaborated with IU on a track titled People Pt. 2.

