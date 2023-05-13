Entertainment

'Power Alley' trailer out: Everything about Cannes-bound Brazilian abortion drama

Written by Tanvi Gupta May 13, 2023, 09:48 pm 2 min read

Everything about 'Power Alley,' an abortion suspense drama directed by Brazilian filmmaker Lillah halla

As the world eagerly awaits the 76th Cannes Film Festival, set to take place from Tuesday to May 27, Berlin-based sales agency M-Appeal has set the stage by releasing the trailer for the Brazilian abortion thriller, Power Alley, directed by Lillah Halla. The film is set to have its premiere in the Cannes Critics' Week sidebar, and the trailer promises a gripping cinematic experience.

'Power Alley' marks debut feature of Halla

The 1:28-minute-long trailer begins with the protagonist, easily recognizable as the star player of a volleyball team. As the clip progresses, it becomes apparent to her that she is pregnant. However, abortion is illegal in Brazil, and thus, she embarks on a journey to fight for her rights and her body. Notably, Power Alley is the debut feature film of Brazilian director Halla.

What is storyline of 'Power Alley'?

According to Variety, the controversial issue of abortion takes center stage in the film Power Alley. Set in Brazil—where abortion is prohibited—the suspense-filled drama follows a star volleyball player, Sofia, who seeks an illegal abortion and unwittingly becomes a target. With tensions rising as the town's herd mentality turns violent, Sofia risks everything to take control of her own body and her future.

Meet team of 'Power Alley'

Backed by Arissas (Brazil), Manjericão Filmes (Brazil), In Vivo Films (France), and Cimarrón Cine (Uruguay), the producers of Power Alley include Clarissa Guarilha, Rafaella Costa, Louise Bellicaud, and Claire Charles-Gervais. Earlier, filmmaker Halla's short film Menarca was selected for Cannes' Critics' Week in 2020. M-Appeal will be presenting it to buyers in the Marché du Film along with Let Me Go, starring Jeanne Balibar.

Director reveals conflict deeply affects protagonist

In an interview, Halla mentioned how the conflict affects the protagonist personally. "It's not only about desiring. It's about the (non-) annihilation of one's desires." "But Sofia's luck is that, beyond being determined, she is no longer alone," elaborated Halla. Meanwhile, Marren Kroymann, managing director of M-Appeal, stated, "This is exactly the kind of filmmaking we think is vital, emotionally powerful, and socially relevant."