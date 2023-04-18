Entertainment

'Jai Mahendran': Everything about SonyLIV's first-ever Malayalam original show

Apr 18, 2023

'Jai Mahendran': SonyLIV's first-ever Malayalam original show

After introducing originals in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, SonyLIV is now looking to tap into the rich cultural heritage of Malayalam cinema with its first-ever original show in the language. Titled Jai Mahendran, the show will feature the acclaimed actor Saiju Kurup in the lead role, marking yet another milestone for the platform. In anticipation of the show, here's everything to know.

Meet the team behind the show

On Tuesday, the official Sony Twitter handle unveiled the intriguing and vibrant first-look poster of the show, along with the details of the team that created Jai Mahendran. As per the post, Rahul Riji Nair—who is a National and State Award-winning filmmaker—is the writer, producer, and showrunner of this political drama, while his former assistant Srikanth Mohan will be taking upon the direction responsibilities.

Take a look at the Twitter post

What is the storyline of 'Jai Mahendran'?

Touted as a political satire, the story will encircle Kurup, who will be seen in the titular role of Mahendran. Mahendram, according to the show synopsis, is a corrupt deputy officer who tries to get things done by powerplay and using his influence. However, his freedom is curtailed, and his ideologies are challenged, as he becomes the victim of the same power struggle.

Meet the rest of the cast

Apart from Kurup, Jai Mahendran features a stellar ensemble cast that includes Suhasini, Miya, Suresh Krishna, Maniyanpilla Raju, Balachandran Chullikkad, Vishnu Govindan, Sidhartha Siva in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, showrunner Rahul Riji Nair is also part of Disney+ Hotstar's first Malayalam web series, Kerala Crime Files. Nair is the show's producer and Ahammed Khabeer is directing it, while, Aju Varghese plays the lead in it.

'Our vision is to provide a balanced portrayal'

Nair, who is best known for directing movies like Ottamuri Velicham (2017) and Kalla Nottam (2020), elaborated on the show in an interview and said, "Our goal with Jai Mahendran is to provide a balanced portrayal of the life of an officer from various viewpoints." "Through the show, we aspire to illuminate a topic that is both relatable and entertaining," he further explained.