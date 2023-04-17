Entertainment

Umesh Shukla to adapt Amar Pandey's book on Ravi Pujari

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 17, 2023, 03:26 pm 1 min read

Umesh Shukla to adapt the book 'A Don's Nemesis' on the screens

Acclaimed director Umesh Shukla is set to adapt Dr. Amar Kumar Pandey's recently released book, A Don's Nemesis into a cinematic project. Pandey is best known for being the mastermind behind the capture of Don Ravi Pujari. The book revolves around the journey of catching the wanted don. The book launch was attended by many dignitaries like Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar.

More details about the upcoming project

Shukla will be helming and co-producing this project. The project is currently in the pre-production stage and more details will be revealed soon. Co-producer Rakesh Dang said, "We are elated to take Dr. Amar Kumar Pandey's inspirational story to the masses to see on screens." It will be interesting to see if this project releases as a film or a web series.

