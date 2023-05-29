Entertainment

Sharwanand is stable and safe after minor car accident

Written by Aikantik Bag May 29, 2023, 02:06 pm 1 min read

Sharwanand is one of the promising actors in Telugu films. The budding star shares a significant fan following who monitor every minute update about the actor's life. On Sunday, the Oke Oka Jeevitham actor met with an accident which led to a lot of panic among the fans. He then took to Twitter and informed that he was stable and safe.

The actor's tweet regarding his health update

Sharwanand wrote about the car accident and told that it was a minor accident. He wrote, "It was a very minor incident. I am absolutely safe and sound at home with all your love and blessings. There is nothing to worry about. Thank you all for your concern. Have a great Sunday everyone (sic)." Fans wished him a speedy recovery.

