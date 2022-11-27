World

Canada: Indian student dies after being hit by truck

Canada: Indian student dies after being hit by truck

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 27, 2022, 09:34 pm 3 min read

The family of the student in India has demanded the body for the last rites

A 20-year-old Indian student died after being hit by a pickup truck in Toronto, Canada, on Wednesday, according to media reports. Reports also said that the pickup truck hit and dragged him while he was crossing the road on a cycle. Though the police have not identified the victim, news publication CBC in its report published on Friday, identified him as Kartik Saini.

The fatal incident took place at Yonge Street: Police

The Toronto Police, while giving details of the accident in which Saini died, said, "The fatal collision happened at the intersection of Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue at about 4:30 pm on Wednesday evening." The police, in a press statement issued a day later on Thursday, said that the "cyclist was killed after being struck and dragged" by a pickup truck in midtown.

Toronto Police share details of the accident

COLLISION:

Yonge/Sheppard

5:51pm

- Pedestrian struck by a vehicle

- Unknown injuries

- Police are on scene

- Driver has remained on scene

- Expect traffic delays in the area @TTCnotices@TorontoMedics are on scene#GO2301657

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 25, 2022

Saini came to Canada from India in August 2021

CBC quoted Parveen Saini, his cousin, as saying that Saini came to Canada from India in August 2021 and that he was studying there. Saini is a native of Karnal in Haryana. He was studying at Sheridan College, which has confirmed that he was their student, the news publication reported.

Determining charges takes time: Police spokesperson

A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, Constable Laura Brabant, said an investigation into the accident was on. Brabant said, "The determination on whether charges are laid or not takes time as the investigators have to conduct a full investigation first." "This is not a rushed process," she said, adding a makeshift memorial has been set up at the spot of the accident.

Family demands body for burial

The family of Saini, which is based in India, has demanded the body for the last rites. "Family hopes that the body is sent home as early as possible for proper burial," Parveen has told CBC. Meanwhile, Sheridan College condoled his death and said, "Our community is deeply saddened by the sudden death of Kartik."

Cyclist advocacy group is organizing ride in Saini's honor

Meanwhile, a group known as "Advocacy For Respect For Cyclists" is organizing a ride in Saini's honor on Wednesday (November 30). The memorial ride will start at Matt Cohen Park at Bloor Street and Spadina Avenue as participants have been asked to gather there at 6:00 pm (local time). The ride that is open to all will culminate at the site of the crash.

Three Indian students killed in Canada since April

At least three Indian students, including Saini, have been killed in Canada since April this year. Kartik Vasudev of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly killed after being shot at St. James Town in April. In September, another student, Satwinder Singh, died in a shooting rampage in Ontario province. Singh joined Conestoga College as a student after obtaining an MBA degree in India.