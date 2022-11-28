India

Cyclist hit by BMW with Delhi Cantonment Board sticker, dies

Cyclist hit by BMW with Delhi Cantonment Board sticker, dies

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Nov 28, 2022, 11:32 am 2 min read

The accused driver has been charged with rash driving and negligence

A cyclist died on Sunday after being hit by a BMW car in southwest Delhi, The New Indian Express reported. The victim was identified as 50-year-old Shubendu Chatterjee of Gurugram, Haryana. Police have arrested the accused driver but the owner's identity was not revealed. However, they said that the luxury vehicle had a VIP number plate and belonged to a 40-year-old businessman called Sunil.

What did police officials say?

Officials told TNIE that the Vasant Kunj North Police Station received a call from the Police Control Room (PCR) on Sunday morning about the collision at the Mahipalpur flyover near Dhaula Kuan. When the police arrived, they found a BMW automobile and a sports bicycle in poor condition stopped at a road bend following an accident.

Driver lost control after tire burst, says DCP

"On inquiry, it was revealed that the tire of the BMW car had burst due to which the driver lost control over the steering wheel and hit the cyclist," the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said.

Other details revealed by police

Per police, the victim is a Gurugram resident who was riding his motorcycle toward Dhaula Kuan in Delhi when the tragedy occurred. The car owner is a resident of Punjabi Bagh, and the car was traveling from Gurugram to Delhi at the time of the collision, they said. According to them, his driver Somvir was reportedly behind the wheel during the accident.

Accused charged with rash driving, negligence

According to TNIE, the BMW driver reportedly rushed Chatterjee to a nearby hospital, but the doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival. The police impounded the vehicle and filed a case against the driver in accordance with Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Cantonment Board sticker on car's windshield

Police said the car also had a sticker of Delhi Cantonment Board affixed on its windshield. Sunil reportedly told the police that he was not the first owner of the vehicle, and had bought it secondhand. "The sticker has been pasted on the car since then, he told us. Necessary legal sections will be taken for it after document verification," DCP said.