Entertainment

Box office: 'Agent' fails to thrill viewers

Box office: 'Agent' fails to thrill viewers

Written by Aikantik Bag May 02, 2023, 01:15 pm 1 min read

'Agent' box office collections

Akhil Akkineni's spy thriller Agent was in the buzz for a long time and the film went through multiple postponements. The Surender Reddy directorial was released recently and has fallen flat on its face. The box office debacle is crushed by Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II. Amid this, producer Ajay Sunkara tweeted taking the blame for this massive commercial failure.

Failed to cross the Rs. 10 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the project raked in Rs. 53 lakh on Monday. Overall, it earned Rs. 8.96 crore. The high-octane action thriller failed to cross the Rs. 10 crore mark and as per trends, it does not seem to recover either. The cast includes Mammootty and Sakshi Vaidya, among others. It is also bankrolled by Ramabrahmam Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy.

Check what Sunkara wrote