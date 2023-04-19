Entertainment

Box office: 'Shaakuntalam' shows no signs of revival

Box office: 'Shaakuntalam' shows no signs of revival

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 19, 2023, 10:17 am 1 min read

'Shaakuntalam' box office collections

Shaakuntalam is one of the most anticipated films of this year and it has fallen flat on its face. The Samantha Ruth Prabhu-led film is on the verge of being declared as a box office disaster. The actor tasted pan-India success with her recent work but her latest release has not been able to make a mark at the box office yet.

Failed to cross the Rs. 10 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the mythological drama earned Rs. 69 lakh (early estimates) on Tuesday, which is similar to Monday's Rs. 70 lakh. Overall, the Gunasekhar directorial raked in Rs. 7.19 crore. The cast also includes Dev Mohan, Prakash Raj, and Jisshu Sengupta, among others. The film has a bleak chance of revival until the Eid releases arrive.

Twitter Post