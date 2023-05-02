Entertainment

Finally! Ranbir-Shraddha's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' releasing on OTT

Finally! Ranbir-Shraddha's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' releasing on OTT

Written by Aikantik Bag May 02, 2023, 12:40 pm 1 min read

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is releasing on OTT

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is all set to make its OTT premiere on Wednesday, May 3. Fans will be excited to see the puppy-eyed Ranbir Kapoor returning to the romantic comedy genre after years. After a smash hit at the box office, the film is ready for another shelf life in the OTT arena. The film will be premiering on OTT giant Netflix.

Everything about the film

The Luv Ranjan directorial proved that romcoms are not dead in Bollywood. Ranbir is seen opposite Shraddha Kapoor and their chemistry has been quite good on celluloid. The quirky romcom boasts an adept cast that includes Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and Anubhav Singh Bassi among others. This film is perfect for mid-week work detox, for sure! Read our review.

Twitter Post