Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to get engaged on May 13: Report

Written by Aikantik Bag Edited by Shreya Mukherjee May 02, 2023, 01:16 pm 2 min read

Are Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha finally getting engaged this month?

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are the new lovebirds in the tinsel town! Though Chadha is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP and has nothing to do with the tinsel town, rumors of the duo dating have been making rounds for some months. If the latest reports are to be believed, the rumored couple is set to get engaged in New Delhi this month.

Why does this story matter?

In March, Chopra and Chadha were spotted in Mumbai, exiting a restaurant together. Later, they were snapped together on several occasions, triggering speculations about their alleged relationship.

The two were asked about their relationship status separately, too. While Chopra blushed at the question, the AAP leader also dodged the query and asked the media personnel to question him on "rajneeti (politics)" and "not Parineeti."

Engagement date and media speculations

As per The Indian Express, Chopra and Chadha will get engaged on May 13. However, nothing has been confirmed by either of the personalities. Earlier, Chopra's co-star Harrdy Sandhu congratulated her during an interview, sparking buzz around the alleged union of the couple. On the other hand, Chadha's party colleague and MP Sanjeev Arora congratulated the duo via Twitter, too.

Chopra's ring sparked engagement rumors last month

While rumors about their alleged relationship started doing the rounds in March, Chopra and Rajya Sabha MP Chadha were earlier reportedly spotted at a London awards event, too, where they were among the recipients of the inaugural India UK Outstanding Achiever Honours. Separately, in April, multiple reports claimed the duo had already gotten engaged as Chopra was spotted wearing a silver-colored ring in Mumbai.

Will they be taking the plunge in October?

Reportedly, they both have pursued higher education in the United Kingdom. Chopra is an alumna of the Manchester Business School, while Chadha pursued a business administration course at the prestigious London School of Economics. Previously, reports have claimed that the rumored couple would tie the knot around October this year. Meanwhile, Chopra was last seen in Uunchai ﻿(2022).