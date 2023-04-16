Entertainment

Is YRF ending things with Ranveer Singh? Here's the truth

Yash Raj Films reportedly plans to take a break from Ranveer Singh

Yash Raj Films' biggest discovery, Ranveer Singh, set the industry on fire with his debut in Band Baaja Baaraat (2010). Over the years, he paved his path to success, opting for versatile roles. But somehow, Singh's collaborations with YRF haven't been successful as was expected. After working together on five films, reports are rife that YRF is planning to take a break from Singh.

Singh made a splashing debut with Maneesh Sharma's directorial debut, Band Baaja Baaraat, which was bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the YRF banner.

Singh has left his indelible mark by playing unforgettable roles in films like Bajirao Mastani (2015), Padmaavat (2018), Gully Boy (2019), and 83 (2021).

He will soon be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

No space for Singh in YRF's projects: Reports

As per Bollywood Hungama, YRF is concentrating heavily on pushing its ambitious Spy Universe—which will ultimately determine the studio's future ahead. Amid this, the studio heads reportedly feel that currently, they do not have projects for Singh. It is noteworthy that he very recently parted ways with the YRF Talent management agency, which was in charge of managing his dates and other important stuff.

Singh's YRF collaborations failed at box office

YRF-Singh's poor track record, however, is cited as the main reason for the studio's decision to ease up on the Cirkus star. The report suggested that the prime reason could be Singh's string of YRF movies that did not perform too well at the box office. This list includes Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011), Kill Dil (2014), Befikre (2014), and Jayeshbhai Jordar (2022).

'Adi loves Ranveer': Chopra's friend dismisses rumors

Meanwhile, as per a new ETimes report, a close friend of Chopra has rubbished the rumors about YRF breaking ties with Singh. "Who says Adi and Yash Raj don't want to work with Ranveer? Adi loves Ranveer... Ups and downs do not dictate long-term business associations in this industry. Ranveer too will be back in a big way with Bhansali's Baiju Bawra," they said.

Besides Singh, Anushka Sharma too began career with YRF

Over the years, YRF has introduced many new faces, and the most prominent among them are Singh, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra, and, more recently, Manushi Chillar. Besides making promising debuts, these actors went on to register their names in the books of A-list stars. Specifically talking about Sharma, she debuted in Chopra's 2008 directorial Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan.