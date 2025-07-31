Mumtaz considering comeback after 35 years; reveals 'was offered 'Heeramandi'
What's the story
Legendary Bollywood actor Mumtaz, who ruled the industry in the 1960s and 1970s, is considering a comeback to cinema after over three decades. However, she has made it clear that she will only return for a role that does justice to her talent and satisfies her fans. In an exclusive chat with Times of India, the actor revealed that she recently turned down an offer from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi due to inadequate remuneration.
Role rejection
'The money being offered was a pittance'
Mumtaz, who was the highest-paid female actor in Indian cinema when she quit acting to get married, said, "I was offered Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. But I said no to that. The money being offered was a pittance." She added, "Why would I work for so little money when I have everything that I need, plus more?"
Career expectations
What she expects from a potential comeback
The actor, known for her iconic roles in films like Do Raaste, Aap Ki Kasam, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, and Prem Kahani, also spoke about her expectations from a potential comeback. She said, "It should be something that would not disappoint my fans." "Even today when I go out on the streets people recognize me in every part of the world. That's because I have maintained myself."
Life satisfaction
'I consider myself the richest woman in the world'
When asked if there are any unfulfilled dreams, Mumtaz said, "None at all. All my dreams have come true." She added, "I started my career as an actor when I was only 14. From that day to today, I've received people's love." The actor, who turned 78 on Thursday, concluded by saying she considers herself the richest woman in the world due to the love and affection she receives from people.