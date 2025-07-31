Mumtaz considering comeback after 35 years; reveals 'was offered 'Heeramandi'

Legendary Bollywood actor Mumtaz, who ruled the industry in the 1960s and 1970s, is considering a comeback to cinema after over three decades. However, she has made it clear that she will only return for a role that does justice to her talent and satisfies her fans. In an exclusive chat with Times of India, the actor revealed that she recently turned down an offer from Sanjay Leela Bhansali 's Heeramandi due to inadequate remuneration.

Role rejection 'The money being offered was a pittance' Mumtaz, who was the highest-paid female actor in Indian cinema when she quit acting to get married, said, "I was offered Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. But I said no to that. The money being offered was a pittance." She added, "Why would I work for so little money when I have everything that I need, plus more?"

Career expectations What she expects from a potential comeback The actor, known for her iconic roles in films like Do Raaste, Aap Ki Kasam, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, and Prem Kahani, also spoke about her expectations from a potential comeback. She said, "It should be something that would not disappoint my fans." "Even today when I go out on the streets people recognize me in every part of the world. That's because I have maintained myself."