What drew Triptii Dimri to 'Dhadak 2'

Triptii Dimri , who rose to fame with Animal (2023), has spoken about her decision-making process when choosing film projects. She said that she chooses films based on the character's potential rather than their commercial prospects. "There is always a reason behind saying yes to a project... It is because the character excites you," she told Mid-Day. She also revealed why she said yes to her upcoming project Dhadak 2.

Role reflection Dimri on working with director Shazia Iqbal Dimri said she was drawn to the character because of its empowering message. The film, directed by Shazia Iqbal, addresses casteism through the love story of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dimri's characters. "For me, [Iqbal] is Vidhi [her character]. She is not afraid to speak her truth. There is so much to learn from her because she makes you feel empowered," Dimri said.

Personal growth Role helped me be more vocal about issues: Dimri Dimri revealed that her role in Dhadak 2 has helped her become more vocal about issues. "I told Shazia that I want to be like Vidhi; that by the end of this film, I should have the courage to speak my truth without being scared of anyone or the outcome. Now I do stand up for the right things." The movie releases on August 1.