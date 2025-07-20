'Needed someone...real': Why Mohit Suri cast Aneet in 'Saiyaara'

Director Mohit Suri recently revealed that it took him five months to find Aneet Padda, the lead actor in his latest film, Saiyaara. The film, which also stars debutant Ahaan Panday, has been receiving positive reviews and performing well at the box office . In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Suri explained that he was looking for a young woman aged between 20-22 who had not undergone any cosmetic procedures.

Casting criteria 'Needed someone who felt real...' Suri said, "That was a major requirement. I didn't expect it to be such a big requirement." "Not only that, I needed someone who felt real, someone who hadn't altered themselves." He added that Padda was perfect for the role of a middle-class Punjabi girl from Amritsar because of her authenticity. "She just fit right in," he said.

Audition journey Padda had auditioned for several filmmakers Before landing the role in Saiyaara, Padda had auditioned for several filmmakers, including Anurag Kashyap and Kunal Deshmukh. Even YRF's casting head, Shanoo Sharma, had praised her talent. Speaking about this, Suri said, "That's when I knew she was good." He also lauded Padda's performance in the film, calling her "predominantly a great actor," especially for the layered role she played in this emotionally charged romantic drama.