'Needed someone...real': Why Mohit Suri cast Aneet in 'Saiyaara'
Director Mohit Suri recently revealed that it took him five months to find Aneet Padda, the lead actor in his latest film, Saiyaara. The film, which also stars debutant Ahaan Panday, has been receiving positive reviews and performing well at the box office. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Suri explained that he was looking for a young woman aged between 20-22 who had not undergone any cosmetic procedures.
Suri said, "That was a major requirement. I didn't expect it to be such a big requirement." "Not only that, I needed someone who felt real, someone who hadn't altered themselves." He added that Padda was perfect for the role of a middle-class Punjabi girl from Amritsar because of her authenticity. "She just fit right in," he said.
Before landing the role in Saiyaara, Padda had auditioned for several filmmakers, including Anurag Kashyap and Kunal Deshmukh. Even YRF's casting head, Shanoo Sharma, had praised her talent. Speaking about this, Suri said, "That's when I knew she was good." He also lauded Padda's performance in the film, calling her "predominantly a great actor," especially for the layered role she played in this emotionally charged romantic drama.
Meanwhile, Saiyaara has emerged as a hit at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film raked in ₹24cr on its second day (Saturday), taking its total to ₹45cr. It opened with ₹21cr on Day 1, beating big-budget films like Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2, and Ajay Devgn's Raid 2. The chemistry between Padda and Panday, along with Suri's signature emotional storytelling, has resonated with audiences.