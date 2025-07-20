'He is unbelievable': 'Sarzameen' director gushes over Prithviraj Sukumaran

Kayoze Irani, son of veteran actor Boman Irani, has stepped behind the camera for Sarzameen. The film features Kajol , Prithviraj Sukumaran , and Ibrahim Ali Khan in lead roles. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Irani spoke about the film's genre and its Kashmir setting. He also opened up about his casting journey and vision for the film. Sarzameen will stream on JioHotstar from July 25.

Film's essence At its heart, 'Sarzameen' is a family drama: Irani Irani described Sarzameen as an "emotional thriller" with a focus on family dynamics. He said, "At its heart, Sarzameen is a family drama. It's father-son, mother-son, father-mother, that is where I'd put the film." He added that while the film has a large canvas and elements of patriotism, its beating heart lies in the theme of family.

Casting journey Prithvi sir is unbelievable: Irani Irani expressed his happiness with the cast of Sarzameen, saying they perfectly matched his vision. He revealed that Sukmaran was interested in the project even when he was shooting Aadujeevitham in Jordan. Irani said, "Prithvi sir is the most unbelievable person to have on set. He'll spoil you. And he's never there for himself, he's there for the film." "He gives me feedback about everything except himself. Maybe because he's that good."

Co-director Irani is content with the ensemble Irani referred to Sukumaran as his "co-director" and praised him for being an incredible asset on set. He said, "Sometimes I'd go to him on set and say, 'Sir, I'm feeling this in the scene,' and he'd listen and either say, 'You're absolutely right,' or give a subtle suggestion." "I would not change a thing about this cast. It is what I wanted and it is what I got," he said.