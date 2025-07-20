'He is unbelievable': 'Sarzameen' director gushes over Prithviraj Sukumaran
What's the story
Kayoze Irani, son of veteran actor Boman Irani, has stepped behind the camera for Sarzameen. The film features Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Ibrahim Ali Khan in lead roles. In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Irani spoke about the film's genre and its Kashmir setting. He also opened up about his casting journey and vision for the film. Sarzameen will stream on JioHotstar from July 25.
Film's essence
At its heart, 'Sarzameen' is a family drama: Irani
Irani described Sarzameen as an "emotional thriller" with a focus on family dynamics. He said, "At its heart, Sarzameen is a family drama. It's father-son, mother-son, father-mother, that is where I'd put the film." He added that while the film has a large canvas and elements of patriotism, its beating heart lies in the theme of family.
Casting journey
Prithvi sir is unbelievable: Irani
Irani expressed his happiness with the cast of Sarzameen, saying they perfectly matched his vision. He revealed that Sukmaran was interested in the project even when he was shooting Aadujeevitham in Jordan. Irani said, "Prithvi sir is the most unbelievable person to have on set. He'll spoil you. And he's never there for himself, he's there for the film." "He gives me feedback about everything except himself. Maybe because he's that good."
Co-director
Irani is content with the ensemble
Irani referred to Sukumaran as his "co-director" and praised him for being an incredible asset on set. He said, "Sometimes I'd go to him on set and say, 'Sir, I'm feeling this in the scene,' and he'd listen and either say, 'You're absolutely right,' or give a subtle suggestion." "I would not change a thing about this cast. It is what I wanted and it is what I got," he said.
On Khan
On Khan and his performance in the movie
Irani also spoke about Khan and the backlash he received for Nadaaniyan. "Ibrahim has done an exceptional job in this film. This genre suits him so well. The character was sculpted for him, and he fits beautifully. Come July 25, I'm excited for him to answer his critics." Speaking about the trolling faced by Khan, Irani said, "It gave people a lot of happiness to troll him. But when you're on the receiving end, you know how it feels."