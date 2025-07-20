'He was family': Amitabh pays emotional tribute to Chandra Barot

Amitabh Bachchan , the megastar of the Indian film industry, has expressed his grief over the demise of filmmaker Chandra Barot . The 86-year-old director, who helmed Bachchan's cult classic Don (1978), passed away on Sunday morning at a hospital in Mumbai after battling pulmonary fibrosis for several years. His wife Deepa confirmed the news to The Times of India.

Actor's tribute Bachchan's heartfelt tribute to Barot Bachchan took to his blog to pay tribute to Barot. He wrote, "Dear dear friend and my director of DON - Chandra Barot passed away this morning ... It is difficult to put in words the loss." "We worked together yes, but he was more a family friend than any else .. I can only pray (folded hand emoji)."

Career path Barot's friendship with Bachchan Barot, who was a longtime assistant director to Manoj Kumar, became friends with Bachchan and Zeenat Aman during the filming of Roti Kapda Aur Makaan. He later directed Don, a film that continues to be loved by cinephiles even today. The film's legacy was revived in recent years with Farhan Akhtar's rebooted Don franchise. The third part, Don 3, is in development and stars Ranveer Singh.