'Don' director Chandra Barot dies at 86, battled pulmonary fibrosis
What's the story
Chandra Barot, the director of the iconic 1978 film Don, has died at the age of 86 in Mumbai. His wife, Deepa Barot, confirmed the news to TOI, revealing that he had been battling pulmonary fibrosis for seven years. He was undergoing treatment at Guru Nanak Hospital under Dr. Manish Shetty and had also been admitted to Jaslok Hospital in the past. May he rest in peace.
Background
Barot was born in Tanzania
Barot was born and brought up in Tanzania, where he worked at Barclays Bank. His family eventually moved to India in 1967 due to political unrest. His directorial debut came with Don, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and became a cult classic. It also starred Zeenat Aman and Pran.
Career progression
Barot's journey to 'Don'
Before his directorial venture, Barot worked as an assistant to Manoj Kumar in several films, including Purab Aur Pachhim. His decision to direct Don was a significant moment in Bollywood history—a move made out of loyalty to his friend and cinematographer-producer Nariman Irani. He also helmed the Bengali film Aashrita, released in 1989.