Chandra Barot has passed away

'Don' director Chandra Barot dies at 86, battled pulmonary fibrosis

By Isha Sharma 11:49 am Jul 20, 202511:49 am

What's the story

Chandra Barot, the director of the iconic 1978 film Don, has died at the age of 86 in Mumbai. His wife, Deepa Barot, confirmed the news to TOI, revealing that he had been battling pulmonary fibrosis for seven years. He was undergoing treatment at Guru Nanak Hospital under Dr. Manish Shetty and had also been admitted to Jaslok Hospital in the past. May he rest in peace.