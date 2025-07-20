'Biggest...Bollywood anthem': Honey Singh teases song in Kapil's 'Kis Kisko...2'

Kapil Sharma was recently in Dubai to shoot a song for his upcoming film, Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2. The news was revealed by rapper Honey Singh , who has composed and sung the track. Speaking at an event, Singh said , "I have exclusively created a song for Kapil's new movie, and we shot the song in Dubai last week." "Woh song iss saal ka Bollywood anthem hai."

Film details 'Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2' details The film, which stars Sharma and Manjot Singh, is a sequel to the 2015 hit comedy. The sequel promises to take the chaos up a notch with Sharma's character now caught in a multicultural marital mess. Directed by Anukalp Goswami, the upcoming comedy sequel is produced by Ratan Jain and Ganesh Jain. The new project will "deliver another dose of laughter and chaos" to audiences, the makers have promised.

Cafe attack Kapil's cafe in Canada was attacked recently Sharma has been in the news lately for his newly opened cafe in Canada, which was attacked on July 9. Recently, the eatery's official page gave an update, saying they were grateful for the continued love and support from customers. "With heartfelt thanks, we're opening our doors again - ready to welcome you back with warmth, comfort, and care. See you soon." Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident.