Janhvi Kapoor charged ₹6cr for Ram Charan's 'Peddi': Report

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is steadily making her mark in the South Indian film industry. After a successful debut with the Jr NTR starrer Devara, she has now increased her fee for upcoming projects, per 123Telugu. For her next film Peddi with Ram Charan, Kapoor is said to be charging a whopping ₹6 crore, up from the ₹5 crore she charged for Devara.