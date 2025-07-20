Janhvi Kapoor charged ₹6cr for Ram Charan's 'Peddi': Report
What's the story
Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is steadily making her mark in the South Indian film industry. After a successful debut with the Jr NTR starrer Devara, she has now increased her fee for upcoming projects, per 123Telugu. For her next film Peddi with Ram Charan, Kapoor is said to be charging a whopping ₹6 crore, up from the ₹5 crore she charged for Devara.
Industry insights
Producers willing to pay her increased remuneration
Kapoor's significant fee hike is a testament to her rising demand in Telugu cinema. The actor's recent projects and collaborations have added to her market value. Industry insiders suggest that producers are ready to pay her increased remuneration, given her expanding fan base in the South Indian film industry. Kapoor is also rumored to be a part of Allu Arjun and Atlee's upcoming pan-India movie.
'Peddi'
Know more about 'Peddi'
Peddi is a period drama based on two rival gangs in a small village. Apart from primarily focusing on cricket, the film will also highlight various other sports. The music is being composed by AR Rahman. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers on a grand scale. It will release on March 27, 2026.