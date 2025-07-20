'Saw the spark...': How Mohit Suri cast Ahaan in 'Saiyaara'

Mohit Suri 's latest directorial venture, Saiyaara, has been a massive success. The film marks the debut of Ahaan Panday and has received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. However, casting Panday wasn't an easy task for Suri. In a recent interview with India Today, the director revealed that an unconventional audition process led to Panday getting the lead role in his film.

Casting journey How Aditya Chopra recommended Panday for the role Suri revealed that producer Aditya Chopra, after reading his script, suggested Panday for the role. However, the director wasn't convinced at first. He said, "When I met Ahaan, he was so nice and sweet that you didn't feel he was the character at all." Despite these doubts, Suri eventually agreed to audition Panday.

Unusual audition The 'formal dinner' audition for Panday Suri then set up an unusual audition process for Panday. He recalled, "What followed was an unusual test that featured a 'formal dinner and a couple of beers.' But he still wasn't the character." The director sensed something was off with Panday's performance and encouraged him to be more authentic. "I told him, 'Stop calling me sir, just call me by my name. Take me to your world.'"

Turning point Nightclub hangout sealed the deal The breakthrough moment came during a night out at a nightclub. Suri remembered, "By the end of the night, he was sitting on the bar-not the chair, the bar itself-and that's when I realized, this is my guy." "At one point, we even told him he wasn't getting the film. The moment he thought the audition was over, he let his guard down...and that's when his real self came through." "I finally saw the spark I'd been looking for."