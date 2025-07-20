'Will be remembered...': When Chandra Barot spoke about 'Don's legacy

Veteran filmmaker Chandra Barot , who directed Don (1978) starring Amitabh Bachchan , has passed away at 86. His wife Deepa confirmed the news to The Times of India, revealing that he had been suffering from pulmonary fibrosis for seven years. He was undergoing treatment at Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra under Dr. Manish Shetty and had also been admitted to Jaslok Hospital earlier. In a 2006 interview with Rediff, Barot spoke about Don's enduring legacy. Let's revisit what he said.

Career insights Barot had 52 offers after 'Don' In the interview, Barot spoke about why he didn't make more films after Don. He said, "After Don, I had 52 offers from producers. I selected two films." "I did try making films after Don, but couldn't complete them. I started a film with Dilip Kumar called Master, and another with Sarika called Titli. The first wasn't completed, and Sarika went on to marry." "I did complete a Bengali film called Aashrita in 1989, which ran for 69 weeks."

Cinematic impact 'Will always be remembered...' Despite not directing many films, Barot's contribution to Indian cinema is undeniable. In the same interview, he said, "How many films did K Asif make? Hardly any, but he will always be known for Mughal-E-Azam." He added, "In the same way, I made one film—Don—and will always be remembered for it." After Don's success, Barot also directed Pyar Bhara Dil (1991). However, most of his later projects like Boss and Neil Ko Pakadna... Impossible remained unreleased.