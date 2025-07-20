Raashii Khanna to romance Pawan Kalyan in 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'

Role details

Khanna's character expected to be pivotal to the storyline

Khanna, who has previously starred in films such as Hyper and Bengal Tiger, will be seen romancing Kalyan in the upcoming movie. The film, rumored to be a remake of Theri, is a cop drama, and her character is said to be pivotal to the storyline. She joined the sets just two days after signing on, indicating her eagerness for this opportunity.