Raashii Khanna to romance Pawan Kalyan in 'Ustaad Bhagat Singh'
What's the story
Telugu superstar and politician Pawan Kalyan (53) is currently busy with his film Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar. The shoot for this long-delayed project is underway in Hyderabad, with Sreeleela as the female lead. Now, noted Telugu actor Raashii Khanna (34) has reportedly joined the cast as the second lead. This role could be a major career boost for her after a dry spell in Telugu cinema since 2022.
Role details
Khanna's character expected to be pivotal to the storyline
Khanna, who has previously starred in films such as Hyper and Bengal Tiger, will be seen romancing Kalyan in the upcoming movie. The film, rumored to be a remake of Theri, is a cop drama, and her character is said to be pivotal to the storyline. She joined the sets just two days after signing on, indicating her eagerness for this opportunity.
Career transition
Khanna's return to Tollywood
While being away from Telugu movies, Khanna shifted her focus to Tamil films like Thiruchitrambalam and Sangathamizhan. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers on a grand scale with music by Devi Sri Prasad. Meanwhile, she will next be seen opposite Siddhu Jonnalagadda in Telusu Kada, directed by Neeraja Kona.