Kapil Sharma's Canada cafe reopens after shooting incident

Kap's Cafe, the newly opened eatery owned by comedian Kapil Sharma in British Columbia, Canada, has reopened after a shocking shooting incident on July 9. The cafe was attacked just days after its launch when unidentified assailants fired nine bullets at its window. Khalistani terrorist Harjit Singh Laddi , associated with the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International and one of India's most-wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), claimed responsibility for the attack.

Reopening announcement Cafe announces reopening Sharma took to his Instagram Stories to share a post from the official Kap's Cafe account, announcing its reopening. The post read, "We've missed you and are truly grateful for your continued love and support. With heartfelt thanks, we're opening our doors again - ready to welcome you back with warmth, comfort, and care. See you soon."

Statement Statement released by the cafe after the attack In the wake of the attack, the Kap's Cafe team released a statement on Instagram. "We opened Kap's Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up." Laddi reportedly ordered the attack in anger over Sharma's alleged remarks on Nihang Sikhs.