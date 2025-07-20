Suneel Darshan's 'Andaaz 2' postponed to August 8

Release strategy

Why 'Andaaz 2' is avoiding clash with other films

Darshan further explained that the decision to postpone Andaaz 2 was also influenced by a shortage of available screens and the complexities of multiplex programming. "Andaaz 2 features newcomers and, much like Saiyaara, needs an open week to give it the breathing space and visibility it deserves," he added. The film stars Aayush Kumar, Akaisha, and Natasha Fernandez in lead roles.