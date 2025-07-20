Suneel Darshan's 'Andaaz 2' postponed to August 8
What's the story
Filmmaker Suneel Darshan has shifted the release date of his upcoming romantic drama, Andaaz 2, from August 1 to August 8. The decision comes after Son of Sardaar 2 recently moved its release from July 25 to August 1. "The unexpected, tumultuous opening of Mohit Suri's Saiyaara and its anticipated sustained audience interest in the coming weeks have necessitated a reshuffling of release dates," Darshan told Bollywood Hungama.
Release strategy
Why 'Andaaz 2' is avoiding clash with other films
Darshan further explained that the decision to postpone Andaaz 2 was also influenced by a shortage of available screens and the complexities of multiplex programming. "Andaaz 2 features newcomers and, much like Saiyaara, needs an open week to give it the breathing space and visibility it deserves," he added. The film stars Aayush Kumar, Akaisha, and Natasha Fernandez in lead roles.
Film details
More on 'Saiyaara's success
The decision to postpone Andaaz 2 comes after the unexpected success of Saiyaara, which has been dominating the box office since its release on Friday. The film, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is a musical romance drama. It is set to cross the ₹50cr mark over the weekend.