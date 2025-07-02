Suneel Darshan's 'Andaaz 2' locks August release date

The film stars Aayush Kumar, Akaisha, and Natasha Fernandez in lead roles. The makers have also unveiled four new posters of the film on this occasion. Three of these posters feature the lead actors, while one poster showcases all three together. Earlier this year, Darshan released a teaser and exciting posters for the film along with some songs.

Film insights

No specific calculation behind making 'Andaaz 2': Darshan

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama in March 2024, Darshan revealed that there was no specific calculation behind making Andaaz 2. He said, "When I wrote the script, I realized that Andaaz 2 is a befitting title. It's not the same story but somewhere, the storytelling was in the same zone." The film's music is composed by Nadeem and features nine singers, including Shaan, Neeraj Shridhar, Javed Ali, Palak Mucchal, Asees Kaur, and Amit Mishra, among others.