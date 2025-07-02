Suneel Darshan's 'Andaaz 2' locks August release date
What's the story
The much-anticipated film Andaaz 2, directed by Suneel Darshan, will hit theaters on August 1, 2025. The release date was confirmed by a trade source who told Bollywood Hungama that the timing is perfect as there are no major releases scheduled till August 8. This gives Andaaz 2 a two-week window to shine at the box office. The 2003 OG film was a hit and launched biggies like Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Lara Dutta.
Cast details
Film to feature new stars
The film stars Aayush Kumar, Akaisha, and Natasha Fernandez in lead roles. The makers have also unveiled four new posters of the film on this occasion. Three of these posters feature the lead actors, while one poster showcases all three together. Earlier this year, Darshan released a teaser and exciting posters for the film along with some songs.
Film insights
No specific calculation behind making 'Andaaz 2': Darshan
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama in March 2024, Darshan revealed that there was no specific calculation behind making Andaaz 2. He said, "When I wrote the script, I realized that Andaaz 2 is a befitting title. It's not the same story but somewhere, the storytelling was in the same zone." The film's music is composed by Nadeem and features nine singers, including Shaan, Neeraj Shridhar, Javed Ali, Palak Mucchal, Asees Kaur, and Amit Mishra, among others.