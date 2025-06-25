'Son of Sardaar 2': Mrunal Thakur's intriguing first-look; see poster
What's the story
Mrunal Thakur's first look from Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2 has been unveiled. Thakur is seen in a lehenga with a black jacket, hinting at her character's intense role in the movie. She is one of the characters who has Devgn's Jaggi at gunpoint. However, reports suggest that she may not be the female lead in the film.
Twitter Post
'Son of Sardaar' releases first cast poster
Yeh family photo nahi…Yeh hone wale dhamaake ki warning hai! #SonOfSardaar2 in cinemas this 25th of July! #SardaarIsBack#SOS2@mrunal0801@jiostudios@ADFFilms@tseries#JyotiDeshpande@KumarMangat@nrpachisia#PravinTalreja#VijayKumarArora#JagdeepSinghSidhu@danishdevgnpic.twitter.com/IOlkPbUVid— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) June 25, 2025
Character details
Thakur is not the female lead?
Contrary to popular belief, Thakur might not play the female lead in Son of Sardaar 2. Reports suggest that Neeru Bajwa is playing Devgn's romantic interest and wife in the upcoming movie. This means that Thakur's character might hold a significant grudge against Jaggi, adding more depth to her role. The poster also features actors Ravi Kishan, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Sanjay Mishra, and Vindu Dara Singh.
Film details
When is 'Son of Sardaar 2' releasing?
Son of Sardaar 2 is scheduled to come out in theaters on July 25. The film is a sequel to the 2012 hit, which originally starred Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. While Dutt is reportedly returning to the franchise, he was missing from the recently released poster. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, Son of Sardaar 2 promises a mix of action and comedy with Punjabi flavors.