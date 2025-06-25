'Son of Sardaar 2' releases first cast poster

'Son of Sardaar 2': Mrunal Thakur's intriguing first-look; see poster

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:18 pm Jun 25, 2025

What's the story

Mrunal Thakur's first look from Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2 has been unveiled. Thakur is seen in a lehenga with a black jacket, hinting at her character's intense role in the movie. She is one of the characters who has Devgn's Jaggi at gunpoint. However, reports suggest that she may not be the female lead in the film.