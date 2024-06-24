In brief Simplifying... In brief Director David Dhawan has reportedly signed Maniesh Paul for his upcoming film, set to start shooting in July.

Paul, known for his roles in films like JugJugg Jeeyo and Rafuchakkar, and hosting popular reality shows, might be joining Dhawan's son Varun in this project.

The film, speculated to release on October 2, 2025, is expected to be a major release of the year. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Maniesh Paul to star in a David Dhawan film

David Dhawan ropes in Maniesh Paul for his next: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 05:21 pm Jun 24, 202405:21 pm

What's the story Renowned TV host and actor Maniesh Paul—celebrated for his work in reality shows and films—has reportedly landed a significant role in an upcoming large-scale entertainer directed by David Dhawan. According to Pinkvilla, Paul will portray an "interesting and important character" in the upcoming yet untitled "comedy" film. The movie is set to be produced by Ramesh Taurani under his Tips Films banner.

Future endeavors

Filming to begin in first week of July

The upcoming project is scheduled to start filming in the first week of July and is anticipated to be one of the major releases of 2025. The ensemble cast for this highly awaited film has already been finalized, however, remains under tight wraps. Meanwhile, Paul's role in the 2022 hit JugJugg Jeeyo, alongside Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, garnered him widespread recognition. He also starred in the 2023 heist comedy series Rafuchakkar.

Updates

Is this project headlined by Varun Dhawan?

Earlier reports hinted at a collaboration between director Dhawan and his actor son Varun under the supervision of producer Taurani. It is possible that Paul is part of the the same team. Initial details suggested Varun will be paired opposite Mrunal Thakur in this venture. While speculations point to an October 2, 2025 release for the film, no official confirmation has been provided yet regarding its cast or release date.

Career transition

Paul's journey from reality shows to films

Paul's shift from hosting reality shows to acting in films has been well-embraced. He has hosted popular Indian television shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2020, India's Got Talent, and Dance Ke Superstars. Alongside his television career, Paul has also established himself in the film industry with roles in movies like Baa Baaa Black Sheep, ABCD: Any Body Can Dance, Tees Maar Khan, Mickey Virus, and Tere Bin Laden 2.