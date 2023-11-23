'KWK 8': KJo reveals Sidharth-Varun didn't want Alia in 'SOTY'

'KWK 8': KJo reveals Sidharth-Varun didn't want Alia in 'SOTY'

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 10:39 am Nov 23, 202310:39 am

The latest episode starring Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan is packed with humor

Koffee With Karan Season 8's latest episode, featuring Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra is out now on Disney+ Hotstar. The original Students of Karan Johar (reference: Student of the Year), sans Alia Bhatt, were the new guests on the Koffee couch. From pulling Johar's leg over causing trouble in people's marriages to recalling their SOTY days, here's everything to know about the episode.

Bhatt revealed traits of her co-Students

Bhatt made a special appearance through a video message for the boys. She went on to reveal lesser-known facts about them including how Malhotra doesn't attend parties but when he does, he's a party starter, and how Dhawan always says "pairi pauna" while talking to his family members, instead of hello. She also said Malhotra gifted her Edward (her pet cat), her "first love."

Dhawan and Malhotra didn't want Bhatt in 'SOTY'

Neither Malhotra nor Dhawan wanted Bhatt to be cast in SOTY, revealed Johar. "I still remember the first time that she walked in, how both of you actually sent me messages saying, 'you can't cast her.' I will not say what one of you said about her, and the other one said, 'She is too young,'" said Johar, while the men tried defending themselves.

Malhotra wasn't in favor of releasing his wedding video

Speaking of Kiara Advani and Malhotra's wedding video, Johar said, "It seemed like a reel love story has translated into a real love story. Like the romance of Shershaah has come alive in the real world." However, Malhotra said that he didn't want it to be released. "I was quite against putting the video out." He was later convinced by Manish Malhotra and Advani.

When Malhotra came to meet Advani despite a high fever

During their dating days, Johar revealed an incident from the past when Malhotra braved a fever to meet his lady love. "They were having a little bit of a fight. And he has come with a high fever to my party. It was very sweet because two hours later, they were sitting together, eating this meal and she was feeding him," he said.

Malhotra broke Dhawan's nose during 'SOTY'

It was Malhotra's first-ever action sequence during SOTY when he accidentally broke Dhawan's nose. While Dhawan said, "It was not his fault," Malhotra went on to add: "First action sequence in life, and just a mistake from changing the angles." To this, Johar added how David Dhawan was more concerned for Malhotra than his son at the hospital.

'SOTY' was the last film Yash Chopra watched

SOTY's Radha song was shot at the same set where KWK is being shot. Recalling the shoot, Johar said, "Yash Chopra was here on the first day. He was there to bless all three of you and me. It's actually the last film he saw. He saw it on October 9, 2012, was admitted to the hospital on October 12, and passed away subsequently."