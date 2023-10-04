'Koffee with Karan' S08: Karan Johar unveils release date

By Aikantik Bag 11:31 am Oct 04, 202311:31 am

'Koffee with Karan' S08 is finally happening!

"Koffee" lovers, it's time to assemble as your favorite guilty pleasure is making a comeback! Yes, Koffee with Karan is making a grand comeback for its eighth season and the main man, Karan Johar has dropped a hilarious announcement teaser of the same. The chat show is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on October 26 and promises some new exciting combinations.

Johar's quirky way of announcing the much-awaited talk show

In the promo, Johar takes a jibe at himself and the most talked-about moments of Season 7. From the tempting "cheese platter" to "low blow-no blow," the eloquent host addresses it all. Fans are eager to see the newly married couples of Tinseltown and some mix of old combinations. So, are you ready for Johar's "rapid pheras" and some Koffee shots?

