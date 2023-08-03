#BoxOfficeCollection: 'RRKPK' is slaying the weekdays

Entertainment

#BoxOfficeCollection: 'RRKPK' is slaying the weekdays

Written by Aikantik Bag August 03, 2023 | 11:28 am 1 min read

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' box office collection

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has brought back the quintessential Bollywood romance on celluloid. The typical elements of the over-the-top Karan Johar universe met the modern-day sensibilities and this new product has been receiving love from everyone. At the box office, it has been no less impactful and even on weekdays, it is holding the fort strong.

Aiming for the Rs. 100 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the romantic comedy earned Rs. 6.9 crore (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 67.12 crore. As per the trend, the film might cross the Rs. 100 crore mark over the weekend. The cast is headlined by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The cast also includes Churni Ganguly, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, among others.

Twitter Post

Share this timeline