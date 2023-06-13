Entertainment

Happy birthday, Disha Patani: Lesser-known facts about 'Baaghi 2' actor

Written by Tanvi Gupta June 13, 2023 | 04:10 am 3 min read

Bollywood actor Disha Patani celebrates her 31st birthday on Tuesday

Disha Patani is currently at the top of her game when it comes to captivating hearts with her sizzling charm. From her debut album song alongside rumored ex-beau Tiger Shroff to her breakthrough role in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Patani has carved a name for herself. On her 31st birthday, we delve into some of the lesser-known facts about the Baaghi 2 actor.

When Ram Gopal Varma, Karan Johar praised Patani's performance

Before making it big in the Bollywood industry, Patani made her acting debut in the Telugu film Loafer (2015), directed by Puri Jagannadh. Her performance in the film received praise from acclaimed filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. Following the release of Loafer, an impressed Karan Johar reportedly approached her for a film titled No Sex Please. However, the project was eventually called off.

Not an actor, this is what Patani wanted to become!

Speaking to Harper Bazaar's India, Patani revealed, "It was never my dream to become an actor. I wanted to be an Air Force pilot and was pursuing engineering." During her college days, she was informed about a modeling contest that offered winners a trip to Mumbai. She decided to participate in 2013 and ended up winning the contest, catching the attention of an agency.

Patani came to Mumbai with a dream and Rs. 550

Patani's journey in Bollywood is a testament to her unwavering determination. In an interview, she shared about her initial days, saying, "I came to Mumbai with Rs. 550. I used to go for a lot of auditions, mostly for TV commercials, as there was this constant pressure on me that if I don't get a job this month, how I will pay my rent."

When Patani signed 'Baaghi' as her first film

Patani, who garnered acclaim for her portrayal of Neha Salgaonkar in the 2018 film Baaghi 2, was originally the first choice for 2016's Baaghi. In a 2018 interview with Hindustan Times, Patani disclosed, "I was supposed to be part of a film, but they replaced me. That was my launch film." However, instead of being bogged down by the rejection, Patani displayed more determination.

When Patani suffered from memory loss

While many have enjoyed watching Patani sharing the screen with superstar Salman Khan in the 2019 film Bharat, it may come as a surprise to some that she suffered from memory loss as a result of a head injury sustained on the film's set. In an interview with Mid-Day, Patani revealed she had lost "six months of her life due to the head injury."

