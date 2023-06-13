Entertainment

Happy birthday, Chris Evans: Notable non-MCU projects of the actor

Happy birthday, Chris Evans: Notable non-MCU projects of the actor

Written by Isha Sharma June 13, 2023 | 02:10 am 2 min read

Happy birthday to actor Chris Evans!

"The sexiest man alive" and everyone's favorite, Chris Evans has turned 42. He started his celluloid career with Biodiversity: Wild About Life! then shot to the limelight through the Fantastic Four franchise and later amassed a cult following through the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. While his role as Captain America might be his most famous, it's not his only acclaimed one. Take a look.

'Snowpiercer'

This post-apocalyptic thriller has a deeply intriguing plot at its core: a self-sustaining train encircles the globe while carrying the last remnants of humanity; and even at the end of the world, people are divided into different classes. Directed by Academy Awardee Bong Joon-ho, this critically acclaimed multistarrer also featured Octavia Spencer, Jamie Bell, and Tilda Swinton. It was Bong's debut English-language film.

'Knives Out'

While fans sometimes find it difficult to see their favorite star in a deeply flawed, ferociously negative character, the artist's ability to slip under both ends of the acting spectrum is quite remarkable. In the mystery thriller Knives Out, Evans played the quintessential bad guy, a spoiled brat who wishes to lay claim to his family's large property by the most nefarious means possible.

'Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World'

Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World is based on its namesake graphic novel series developed by Bryan Lee O'Malley. One of the earliest breakthroughs of his career before being Captain America, this project was helmed by Edgar Wright. Bejeweled with a star-studded ensemble of Michael Cera, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, and Brie Larson, among others, the film received positive critical reviews though it failed commercially.

'Gifted'

Gifted presented Evans as Frank Adler, a single man entrusted with raising a child prodigy and his niece, Mary (McKenna Grace). Directed by Marc Webb, it co-starred Lindsay Duncan and Jenny Slate. Variety's review said, "Chris Evans, abashed and rumpled, with a grease monkey's can't-be-bothered-to-shave beard, gives an engaged performance, exuding a homespun warmth we haven't seen in the Captain America films."

Share this timeline