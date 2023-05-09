Entertainment

Happy birthday, Vijay Deverakonda: Revisiting his biggest cinematic successes

Written by Isha Sharma May 09, 2023, 05:15 am 2 min read

Happy birthday, Vijay Deverakonda!

Vijay Deverakonda stepped into the film industry in 2011 and has gradually climbed the ladder of success to become one of the most promising young actors in the country today. Deverakonda has regularly impressed critics and audiences alike through his charming screen presence and ability to take up varying roles. On his 34th birthday on Tuesday, we revisit some of his most acclaimed roles.

'Nuvvila' (2011)

Nuvvila is famous in ways more than one. Not only did this 2011 Telugu romantic comedy film mark the debut of Deverakonda, but it was also the platform for the first breakthrough appearance of six more actors: Ajay, Havish, Yami Gautam, Sarayu, Remya Nambeesan, and Prasad Barve. It was directed by Ravi Babu and offered Deverakonda a promising launch with a well-fleshed-out role.

'Yevade Subramanyam' (2015)

Yevade Subramanyam, which translates to "Who is Subramanyam?" came out in 2015 and is a Telugu coming-of-age philosophical drama film starring Nani, Malavika Nair, Deverakonda, and Ritu Varma. It was the debut directorial venture of Nag Ashwin (Project K). Deverakonda played Rishi—the childhood friend of Subramanyam (Nani)—and was shown as a foil to Subramanyam's serious persona and helped him on the path of "self-discovery."

'Arjun Reddy' (2017)

Arjun Reddy was the biggest hit of Deverakonda's career and helped him cement his supremacy not just in the southern parts of India but also in the north. Though parts of it were controversial and misogynistic, the Telugu film raked in huge box office numbers, and people loved Deverakonda's portrayal of a fierce, passionate, yet alcoholic lover. It was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

'Taxiwaala' (2018)

This Telugu supernatural comedy film was helmed and written by Rahul Sankrityan (Shyam Singha Roy) and featured Priyanka Jawalkar, Nair, Madhunandan, and Ravi Varma, among others. IMDB describes the plot as follows, "A job monger, Shiva ends up as a taxiwala only to realize that his ride is beyond what anyone could have expected." It can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar and ZEE5.