Who was Saint Von Colucci, actor who died at 22

Apr 25, 2023

In a shocking piece of news, Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci, who was also a singer-songwriter, died after undergoing 12 plastic surgeries to resemble BTS's Jimin for a US streaming network. He was 22. He reportedly spent an astonishing $2,20,000 on cosmetic procedures and suffered complications from surgery. The actor breathed his last at a South Korean hospital on Sunday morning, DailyMail reported.

Colucci underwent surgery to remove implants from his jaw

The actor apparently underwent cosmetic surgery to remove implants from his jaw that he had put in back in November, informed his publicist to DailyMail. Per reports, the surgery took place on Saturday night and the actor passed away the following morning at a South Korean hospital. As soon as the news broke out, fans grieved his death on social media and paid condolences.

What exactly happened?

The artist had developed an infection from the implants and had to be intubated, after which he died a few hours later. Last year, the actor had 12 cosmetic surgeries including jaw surgery, implants, a facelift, a nose job, an eye lift, an eyebrow lift, a lip reduction, and some other minor surgeries. Colucci was aware of the life-threatening risks involved in these surgeries.

The young artist was insecure about his looks: Reports

The publicist, Eric Blake, revealed that the young artist, apparently, was very insecure about his looks. He specifically mentioned how the actor didn't like the shape of his jawline and wanted a V-shape profile "like Asians." Colucci was getting a seven-figure payment to play BTS star Jimin in the K-drama Pretty Lies, which according to his publicist is set to air in October.

A look at Colucci's career and journey

Born in the province of Quebec, Canada, the aspiring actor moved to South Korea nearly two years ago to become a trainee. He made his debut as an actor and commercial model in Canada in 2015. Per reports, after moving to South Korea, he also wrote and produced songs under different pseudonyms for other K-pop artists, as he was also an aspiring musician.