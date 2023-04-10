Entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty joins 'MTV Roadies' as gang leader; netizens react

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 10, 2023, 02:09 pm 1 min read

Rhea Chakraborty is one of those actors who have been in the headlines more for her personal life than her work life. The reality show, MTV Roadies announced Chakraborty as a new gang leader in their recently released promo. This marks her comeback after 2021's film Chehre. The news has divided the house and she has been receiving flak from Sushant Singh Rajput fans.

Chakraborty received unnecessary flak after the unfortunate demise of Rajput. The news of her joining Roadies was lauded by many. In the video she said, "What did you think, I won't return? I'll be scared? It's time for someone else to be scared." The new season will also have Prince Narula and Gautam Gulati as gang leaders. Sonu Sood will host the new season.

