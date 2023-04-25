Entertainment

Alia buys three properties in Mumbai, two for sister Shaheen

Alia buys three properties in Mumbai, two for sister Shaheen

Written by Divya Bhonsale Apr 25, 2023, 03:34 pm 2 min read

Alia Bhatt has bought properties worth Rs. 45 crore, of which, two are for her sister Shaheen Bhatt (Picture Credit: Instagram/ @aliabhatt, @shaheenbhatt)

Looks like Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is on an investment spree. She has reportedly bought three new properties in Mumbai, of which two are gifts for her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, while the other is for her production house, Eternal Sunshine Production Private Limited. Bhatt has reportedly spent over Rs. 40 crore to buy these three flats in Bandra and Juhu neighborhoods.

Why does this story matter?

Bhatt has a net worth of Rs. 229 crore, per reports. She does not only have luxury apartments in Mumbai but has several other investments and also owns an Rs. 150 crore start-up called Ed-A-Mamma, a sustainable fashion line for children.

Having worked in more than 20 films, Bhatt is one of the top-rated actors in the film industry today.

A new lavish flat in Bandra West

Bhatt is residing in Vastu Apartments at Pali Hill Road in Mumbai's Bandra neighborhood with actor-hubby Ranbir Kapoor. She bought the new property in the same locality, for her production house. Per a report by Moneycontrol, Bhatt bought the property for a whopping amount of Rs. 37.80 crore. Apart from this, Bhatt has bought two more flats in Mumbai.

Bhatt's new property is spread over 2,497 square feet

As per the report, Bhatt's latest buy is spread over an area of 2,497 square feet. Situated at Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited, it was bought from Gold Street Mercantile Company Pvt. Ltd. The property was bought last month as the parties signed the agreement on April 10. Another report by IndexTap suggested that Bhatt paid a stamp duty of Rs. 2.26 crore.

Flats for sister Shaheen are situated in Juhu

Meanwhile, Bhatt bought two more flats as gifts for her sister in Gigi Apartments situated at AB Nair Road in Juhu for a price of Rs. 7.68 crore. Each flat has a single-car parking allotted to it and is spread across 1,197 square feet and 889.75 square feet in size, respectively. Reportedly, Rs. 30.75 lakh was paid as stamp duty.