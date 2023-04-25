Entertainment

Oscars 2024 full schedule is out: Check important deadlines

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 25, 2023, 02:10 pm 1 min read

Check out the Oscars 2024 full schedule

Academy Awards is one of the most coveted film awards in the world. Cinephiles around the world wait for this one ceremony and now The Academy has revealed the dates and schedule of the 2024 ceremony. In the recent past, The Academy has opened the doors for world cinema and it is not about Hollywood exclusively anymore. Let's check the important dates.

Important deadlines for the award ceremony

November 15, 2023: General categories submission deadline December 18, 2023: Preliminary voting begins December 21, 2023: Oscar shortlist announcement January 11, 2024: Nominations voting begins January 23, 2024: Oscar nominations announcement February 22, 2024: Final voting begins February 23, 2024: Scientific and Technical Awards March 10, 2024: 96th Oscars This list constitutes the main dates of the schedule.

