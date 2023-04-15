Entertainment

'Ravanasura' box office: Ravi Teja starrer witnesses new low

'Ravanasura' box office: Ravi Teja starrer witnesses new low

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 15, 2023, 12:46 pm 2 min read

Ravi Teja's 'Ravanasura' failed to pick pace of Day 8

South sensation Ravi Teja's highly-anticipated movie Ravanasura was released on April 7, alongside films like Aditya Roy Kapur's Gumraah and Russell Crowe's The Pope's Exorcist. Despite huge expectations, Teja's psychological action-thriller failed to gather positive responses from critics and audiences. Although it had an eventful first-weekend collection of Rs. 12cr, it headed for disaster on weekdays. Here's a breakdown of Day 8 collections.

Why does this story matter?

After Waltair Veerayya, starring Chiranjeevi and Teja, took the box office by storm and grossed over Rs. 190cr in the domestic market, expectations from Ravanasura were skyrocketing.

Besides acting in it, Teja also co-produced Ravanasura, making the burden of expectations even heavier.

After significantly low collections over the weekdays, it is to be seen if Ravanasura could rake in a decent amount this weekend.

'Ravanasura' earned only Rs. 30L on Day 8

It has been more than a week since Ravanasura graced the big screens, but the film hasn't touched Rs. 20 crore at the domestic box office yet. According to Sacnilk, early estimates suggest it earned Rs. 30L on Day 8, the lowest numbers since the release. On Day 7, it minted only Rs. 64L in India. Now, the total stands at Rs. 16.29cr.

Prime factors that impacted 'Ravanasura's collections

Notably, Ravanasura did not face a stiff competition at the time of the release but still couldn't perform at par with expectations. The reviews suggested although Teja gave his 100% to the film, the perfect-on-paper movie lost its charm in execution, leading to fans' disappointment. Now, this week, it has to face competition from Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam and other films released on Friday.

All about Teja's 'Ravanasura'

A psychological action thriller, Ravanasura is helmed by Sudheer Verma, and the story is penned by Srikanth Vissa. Besides Teja, the film also features Sushanth, Jayaram, Sampath Raj, Murali Sharma, Anu Emmanuel, and Megha Akash, among others, in pivotal roles. Recently, acclaimed Bengali director Srijit Mukherji took to social media to hint that Ravanasura was a remake of his 2019 directorial Vinci Da.

Poll Would you like to read the review of films released this Friday?